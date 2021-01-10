Guthrie releases statement on loss of Capitol police officer

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) released the following statement on the loss of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

“The loss of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick is devastating,” said Guthrie. “Officer Sicknick joined other brave Capitol Police in putting their lives on the line to protect the Capitol when he was injured, and last night he succumbed to those injuries. Beth and I offer our condolences to Officer Sicknick’s family, friends, and fellow officers. I know many of the Capitol Police officers protecting all of us around the clock, including my constituents when they come up for meetings or tours of the Capitol. I’m saddened to hear of another life lost around the terrible and unacceptable events on Wednesday. The individuals, who harmed Capitol Police and damaged one of our greatest symbols of democracy, should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”