Beshear pushes back against bills to limit his COVID actions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has pushed back against bills to limit his emergency authority to combat COVID-19. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that one measure tying state policy to federal guidelines could backfire by resulting in shutdowns.

Republican lawmakers have quickly advanced the bills in the opening week of the 2021 session. It reflects months of frustration among those lawmakers as Beshear put restrictions on businesses and individuals to combat the pandemic. The governor maintains his actions have saved lives.

The debate comes amid another record-breaking pace of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.