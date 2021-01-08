Several teams gear up for contests across the area Friday evening

Gracelyn Deweese, a player for the Barren County Trojanettes, cuts a net at Allen County-Scottsville High School after the team won the 15th District Championship on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS FILE PHOTO)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Several high school basketball teams across the area are gearing up for contests this evening.

The Glasgow Scotties host Allen County-Scottsville at Glasgow High School for a 15th District doubleheader. The Lady Scotties begin play at 6 p.m.

WCLU Sports will have the broadcast of both games on WCLU 103.1 FM, 1490 AM and online at wcluradio.com or the WCLU Radio app. Live video coverage will be available at this link.

In other doubleheaders, Barren County welcomes Monroe County; Caverna visits Hart Countyl Edmonson County travels to Grayson County; Warren East entertains Warren Central; and Bowling Green hosts Greenwood.

South Warren plays at Christian County. South Warren girls play host Elizabethtown.

The Kentucky High School Scoreboard resumes tonight following the holiday break. Join Rick Shaw and Coach Don Atkins on WCLU 103.1 and 1490 following the Glasgow High School broadcast.