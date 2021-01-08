Man arrested after stealing road signs in Metcalfe County

(METCALFE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

EDMONTON, Ky. – A man was arrested in Metcalfe County on Thursday and several traffic signs were confiscated.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on John T. Fields Road. Authorities were at the residence regarding a theft investigation.

The MCSO obtained a warrant and recovered the stolen property.

Several road signs belonging to the Metcalfe County Road Department were recovered inside the home. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also recovered.

Austin L. England, 22, of Edmonton, was placed under arrest and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.