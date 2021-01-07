Supreme Court extends restrictions on trials, juries and dockets through April

Interior of an empty courtroom with gavel and sounding block on the desk.

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Supreme Court on Wednesday entered two new Administrative Orders that further extend restrictions on jury trials, grand juries, show cause dockets, judicial sales and in-person meetings of Kentucky Court of Justice committees, commissions, task forces and boards.

This action was necessary to address the continued surge of COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, according to a news release from the court.

Administrative Order 2021-01 replaces Administrative Order 2020-71 and Administrative Order 2021-02 replaces Administrative Order 2020-72. The orders:

Ø Postpone all jury trials until April 1, 2021.

Ø Require grand juries to either be conducted remotely or suspended.

Ø Postpone all show cause dockets until April 1, 2021.

Ø Require judicial sales to be conducted either remotely or outside and in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Postpone all in-person meetings of KCOJ committees, commissions, task forces, boards and other administrative bodies until April 1, 2021.

Supreme Court of Kentucky

