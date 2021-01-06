Composition of some committees, city bodies changes at onset of new council

Harold Armstrong, Glasgow’s mayor, listens during a finance committee meeting on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Armstrong recently handed down a series of appointments to various city boards, commissions and committees.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow City Council finalized last month board appointments for the next several years. A new council was sworn in on Dec. 26.

Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong holds power to issue appointments, and the legislative body – the Glasgow City Council – fulfills or rejects those appointments.

Per ordinance 2019-2413, the Glasgow City Council’s composition was decreased from 12 to nine members. Those 12 members met for the last time on Dec. 14. No meeting was held on the scheduled Dec. 28 meeting.

Many boards, commissions and committees remain the same at the onset of the new council. The composition of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board remains the same as Marlin Witcher was reappointed last month; the Downtown Park Steering Committee, as members Chasity Lowery, Marna Kirkpatrick and Wendell Honeycutt were reappointed; the Finance Committee, as members Terry Bunnell, Wendell Honeycutt, Marna Kirkpatrick, Chasity Lowery and Marlin Witcher were reappointed.

The following are additions or changes made to Glasgow City Government boards, commissions and committees. Council members’ terms on those bodies are concurrent with their legislative term, which lasts through Dec. 31, 2022.

Freddie Norris replaces Gary Norman on the Annexation Committee.

Terry Bunnell replaces Gary Norman on the Barren County Economic Authority.

Wendell Honeycutt replaces Gary Norman on the Glasgow Economic Development Loan Fund Board.

Patrick Gaunce replaces Sheri Eubank on the Infrastructure Committee.

Marna Kirkpatrick and James “Happy” Neal replace Sheri Eubank and Brad Groce on the Planning/ Development Committee (Parks and Recreation Committee).

Freddie Norris replaces Gary Norman on the Public Safety Committee.

Freddie Norris was appointed to the Strategic Planning Committee. The committee included former members Gary Norman and Sheri Eubank. A second replacement was not listed. The composition of that committee was reduced by two persons. Patrick Gaunce was not reappointed.

Marna Kirkpatrick replaces Brad Groce on the Water and Sewer Commission.

To view all board, commission and committee compositions, click here. The Glasgow City Council’s first meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.