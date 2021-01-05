Tuesday 5th January 2021
Vehicle strikes woman after rolling away from garage

GLASGOW, Ky. – A vehicle undergoing repair work Sunday rolled away from a garage and hit a person.

Glasgow Police responded to Joe Montgomery Court and discovered a woman has been hit after a vehicle rolled away from a garage. Hiromi Ozaki attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Pilot that rolled away from someone pushing it away from that garage.

The owner purportedly lost control of the SUV and it struck Ozaki. She was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital and later flown to Vanderbilt Hospital for her injuries.

Ozaki’s condition is unknown at this time.

