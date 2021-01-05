Two vehicle collision along Cleveland Avenue sends one to hospital

GLASGOW, Ky. – Two vehicles collided along Cleveland Avenue on New Year’s Day.

The Glasgow Police Department responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and S.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard. A 1992 Ford Ranger was traveling eastbound along Cleveland Avenue and attempted to make a left turn onto the Boulevard but crashed into another vehicle. Mary Pedigo was driving the Ranger.

Police said Pedigo’s vehicle crashed into a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer. Allynah Sutherland was driving that vehicle westbound along Cleveland Avenue.

Pedigo was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital for treatment of her injuries.