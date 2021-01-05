Tuesday 5th January 2021
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Two vehicle collision along Cleveland Avenue sends one to hospital

  • @ 9:00 am

GLASGOW, Ky. – Two vehicles collided along Cleveland Avenue on New Year’s Day.

The Glasgow Police Department responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and S.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard. A 1992 Ford Ranger was traveling eastbound along Cleveland Avenue and attempted to make a left turn onto the Boulevard but crashed into another vehicle. Mary Pedigo was driving the Ranger.

Police said Pedigo’s vehicle crashed into a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer. Allynah Sutherland was driving that vehicle westbound along Cleveland Avenue.

Pedigo was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2021 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC