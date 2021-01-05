Kentucky lawmakers set to convene amid COVID-19 challenges

Steve Riley (R-KY), Kentucky’s 23rd House District representative, sits during a press conference in Glasgow on Sept. 1, 2020.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Budget and coronavirus-related issues are likely to dominate the attention of Kentucky lawmakers this year.

The legislature is set to open its 30-day 2021 session Tuesday. Republicans bolstered their supermajorities in last year’s election. It gives them enough clout to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Topping the agenda will be the need to approve another one-year state budget.

Last year, lawmakers passed a one-year budget rather than the traditional two-year spending plan. They did so because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

Lawmakers will again face the challenge of conducting business amid the threat from COVID-19.