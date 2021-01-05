Glasgow High School faces COVID restrictions at onset of basketball season

Sports regulations are tightened more than usual as officials continue to safe-guard against the novel coronavirus at the onset of the 2021 high school basketball season.

(WCLU FILE PHOTO)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Sports took a unique turn last fall as the Kentucky High School Athletic Association shifted procedures for sports. Similar stipulations are in place as the basketball season begins for many across the state.

Craig Cassady, Glasgow High School’s Athletic Director, outlined procedures Glasgow High School is using to be in compliance with those guidelines. Both the Scotties and Lady Scotties open their season at home Tuesday evening against Greenwood High School.

“It’s going to look a lot like our football season,” Cassady said. “Due to the COVID situation, we’re going to have limited capacity.”

Capacity is limited to 350 people, and that number is inclusive of both teams, coaching staff, officials, parents and media. No general admission is permitted at this time due to the tight regulations on attendance.

“The good thing is we’ll have a basketball season, but I guess the bad thing about it is that everybody has to be included in that number,” Cassady said.

The high school is issuing vouchers for parents, and those vouchers must be brought to the games to purchase a ticket for admittance. The cost of a ticket is $5.

Cassady said Glasgow High School’s “Audio and Visual” program will live stream games online. Those broadcasts will include play-by-play from WCLU Sports’ broadcasts.

The games, which include stats and commentary by WCLU’s Joe Myers, Bruce Trabue and Larry Alexander, is available at this link.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.