Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Dec. 28, 2020

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following property transfers occurred in Barren County from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2020. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family.

Dec. 28, 2020:

Troy W. Huddleston and Tiffany A. Huddleston to Trevor B. Witty and Morgan E. Witty, .581 acres (Lot 51), Megan Lane, $268,000.

Luther D. Eidson to Bajazit Huremovic, Abid Dervisevic, Sifet Hasic and Zikret Hasic, 20.010 acres, Blaine Evans Road, $115,000.

Ebenezer Properties LLC to Rosie Property Managament LLC, Lot, Grandview Avenue, $29,000.

Carol Ann Martin to Scott Fayette, 3.540 acres, Landrum Street, $33,000.

A.M. Manning and Andrew Manning to Bill Burnes, 2.31 acres, Little Work Acres, $155,000.

Joseph Demumbrun and Tiina Demumbrun to Amber Holley, .415 acres, Highway 90, $69,000.

Jackie Ray Moore and Wanda S. Moore to Victor Boggs and Holley Boggs, Multiple Parcels along Roseville Road, $499,950.

Estate of Peggie Annette Donoho Marsh to Samuel W. Small, Karen M. Small, Small Revocable Living Trust, 1.83 acres, Lessenberry Road.

Dec. 29, 2020:

Debra A. Heers to Cedar Ridge of Glasgow LLC, 20.959 acres, Old Bowling Green Road, $50,000.

Barry G. Bonner to Sherry A. Bonner, 2 Tracts, Finney Road.

Dec. 30, 2020:

Reva E. Jolly to Amy J. Burris, Lot, Mammoth Cave Road.

Caveland Ventures LLC to Birite Grocery LLC, 6.243 acres, South Dixie Highway.

Jeremiah B. Burd, Amanda K. Burd and Tina R. Hayes (Trustee) to Jeremiah B. Burd, Amanda K. Burd and Tina R. Hayes (Trustee), 1.511 acres, Bow Trail.

Paul D. Wilkerson to Mark A. Benton and Debra M. Benton, 5.901 acres, Patterson Road, $22,604.

Johnny L. Combs and Brenda Combs to Jackie R. Moore and Wanda S. Moore, Tract with Exceptions, Matthews Mill Road, $195,000.

Burton Subdivision LLC to Tiffany Graves, Lot 7, Burton Subdivision, $158,900.

Harold D. White to Jerrell K. Dubree and Windy J. Dubree, 1.100 acres, Highway 90, $149,500.

Michelle Dumumbrun and Michelle Stovall to Kentucky Tax Exchange LLC, Lot 2, Twin Pines Court, $60,000.

F.R.A. Properties LLC to Kentucky Tax Exchange LLC, 5 Parcels, Barren County, $799,400.

Bobby Landrum and Kim Landum to Kentucky Tax Exchange LLC, Multiple Lots, Green Acres Drive, $78,500.

Joseph A. Miller, Joe Miller and Sharon D. Miller to Charlie A. Miller, 10.310 acres, Tom Word Road.

Kenneth R. Ford to Mark L. Ross and Kimberly I. Ross, .329 acres, Homewood Boulevard, $8,000.

Joe D. Payton, Carol Medley and Mike Medley to Linda A. Davidson, .449 acres, Lecta-Salem Road, $92,000.

James D. Pedigo, Doris J. Pedigo and David J. Pedigo to David J. Pedigo and Paula L. Pedigo, 2 Parcels, Patterson Road, $160,000.

Gary G. Arms to Sarah J. Tarry, 10.950 acres, Rick Road.