Area church debuts podcast aimed at faith, biblical talks

Daniel Gaines, Allen Jones and Joe Prichard recently began to produce a biweekly podcast entitled “Soul Training,” a Christian-based podcast aimed at faith and biblical conversations.

GLASGOW, Ky. – “You better practice what you preach” is the motto for three men from South Green Street church of Christ. A trio of men from the church recently began producing a podcast.

“Really, it’s to plant seeds and create conversations,” Jones said.

The trio calls the podcast the “brain child” of Prichard. He formulated the idea over a year ago and spoke to Gaines about the idea. That’s when the two agreed they wanted to produce a project.

“That’s where the idea seeded from. And then I sat on it for a year,” Prichard said. “And then with COVID, you have some time to sit around and think and play with things – figure out how things work. And, at that point, I thought, ‘You know what? We can do this.’”

Gaines regularly travels to Africa and participates in an established ministry in Tanzania. He said his work has spanned from pulpit work to mission work.

“I’ve got a wide, varied background in ministry, which informs my perspective,” Gaines said.

While Prichard handles the technological aspects of the podcast, he also helped recruit the talent. Gaines became a part of the project due to his ministerial background. Likewise, Jones was selected for his position within the church and his gift “of gab,” Prichard said.

“It creates a good dynamic with the three of us in there in the room together,” Prichard said.

Jones serves as the associate minister at South Green Street church of Christ.

Jones said he often discusses Christian-based topics in his various positions and at work. He said two co-workers asked him questions that ended being topics on the show.

“I started writing questions down – big ideas; big questions,” Jones said. “So we’ve tackled a few of those.”

Sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ has adapted, and the three agree that using additional platforms enables them to reach beyond the parameters of their church and community.

“The message is: we’re not changing the message but the way it’s delivered,” Jones said.

While many shy away from discussing challenging topics, Jones said he enjoys tackling them. But the goal of the podcast is to provoke thought and consideration of Christianity, the group said.

“We wanted it in a way that it’s interesting and relevant to the veteran church member but also is accessible to somebody that isn’t steeped in the Bible and Christian heritage and faith– that sort of thing,” Gaines said. “That it would be a conversation they could plug in to.

A new episode will publish Friday, Jan. 8. The topic is “How can God allow suffering?”

To ask a question, email soultrainingpodcast@gmail.com. Listeners may also write to the team at PO Box 503 Glasgow, KY 42142.

“We would encourage anybody that has a topic – something that they’ve struggled with the Bible. If they have a hang up with Christianity – something that doesn’t make sense – let us know,” Prichard said. “We’re not above or below any question I wouldn’t think. We’ll try to tackle anything that we can.”

Soul Training is available on most podcast platforms. Several platforms include: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor.fm and Google Podcasts.

It’s recommended to subscribe on your favored platform. Updates and notifications will be more available for your overall experience.