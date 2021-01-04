Monday 4th January 2021
James Donnie “T-Bow” Cook

James Donnie “T-Bow” Cook, 83, of Adolphus, KY passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his residence.  The Scottsville, KY native was a farmer, former employee of Marvin Wood Lumber Company and Bryant Lumber Company and member of Gospel Outreach Church.  He was a son of the late William Porter Cook and Minnie Jewell Madden Cook.

He is survived by his wife: Bonnie Cook, Adolphus, KY;

2 sons: Ronnie Cook, Franklin, KY and Jamie Cook, Adolphus, KY;

1 daughter: Kim Dedman, Adolphus, KY;

1 brother: Lessie Cook and wife, Sue, Adolphus, KY:

1 sister: Joyce Weaver and husband, Henry, Scottsville, KY;

7 grandchildren: Gavin Dedman, Hunter Cook, Cheyenne Cook, Nathan Cook (April); Kerri Cook, Keshia Cook, Barry Weaver (Jean);

Several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Cecil Cook and Willard Cook and 3 sisters: Mary Lancaster, Dorothy Wallace and Jean Manley.

Funeral services will be 12:Noon Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Owen Minix officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday and after 7:00 A.M. Wednesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.  According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face mask are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.

