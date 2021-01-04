Geneva L. Staples, 91, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 28, 1929 in Barren County, KY to the late Owsley and Ruby (McCoy) McClellan.

On January 17, 1948 she married James Robert Pedigo in Glasgow, KY. He preceded her in death on February 2, 1998. She later married Milburn Staple and he also preceded her in death.

Geneva worked as a sales clerk for the Hills Department Store and Olan Mills Photography. She was a member of Eastern Star and DAVA.

Surviving are her daughters: Juanita Barnard and Patricia Stinnett both of Lafayette; brothers Mitchell (Sandy) McClellan and William (Carolyn) McClellan both of Glasgow, KY; 4 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Along with her husbands James and Milburn, she is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Sue Grammer.

Visitation will be held from 10am – 11am Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11am with Pastor Rick FAY officiating.

Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing and current government attendance guidelines. Masks are required. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to PhysioCare Hospice. Share memories and condolence online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com