Simpson named President, CEO of Green Mechanical Construction

Wes Simpson, a 12-year veteran of Green Mechanical Construction, Inc., was recently named as the company’s president and CEO.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Green Mechanical Construction, Inc., announced that Wes Simpson has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer. Simpson has most recently served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. He began his new duties on Jan. 1.

With nearly 12 years’ experience with GMCI, Simpson is no stranger to the company and its work throughout the southeastern United States. During that time, Simpson has worked in a variety of areas within the company.

“We’re confident that Wes possesses the virtues, vision, and knowledge necessary to lead our company successfully into the future,” GMCI Board Chairman Don Baker said on behalf of the board of directors. “Wes is a natural-born leader with impeccable character. He will continue to honor the core values we were founded upon.”

Reflecting on his new position, Simpson commented, “I’m honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead Green Mechanical into 2021 and beyond. Our company is primed for continued growth thanks to favorable market positions, prudent management, and a wonderful team. I am eager to watch our team ascend to new heights in continuing to provide the best mechanical construction projects in the region.”

Simpson added, “I would like to thank Mike Wagner for his leadership example as President and CEO for the last few years. Mike has skillfully and successfully led our company onward and upward during some of our most flourishing years as well as through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mike Wagner, Simpson’s predecessor in the position, announced last month that he would become Executive Vice President of GMCI, a position that will allow him to spend more time with his family and interests. One of three shareholders in the company and decades of experience, Wagner will remain a key component in GMCI’s makeup.

“I’m honored to have served as your President and CEO,” Wagner said in a virtual meeting with GMCI’s 200 employees. “Not only has it been an honor, it has been gratifying to work with an incredible team of employees to build some of the greatest projects in our company’s 37-year history.”

Under Wagner’s leadership, GMCI’s work has been recognized repeatedly by industry leaders and organizations such as the Associated Builders and Contractors chapters in Indiana-Kentucky and Tennessee.

Simpson is a resident of Glasgow where he resides with his wife, Brittany, and their three daughters.