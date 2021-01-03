Shelby Lance Lawson, 81, of Fountain Run, KY, passed away Friday, January

1, 2021 at NHC Health Care in Glasgow, KY. Shelby was born in Monroe

County, KY, December 4, 1939 the son of the late Paul & Olean (Crabtree)

Lawson. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Margie McDonald &

brother, Maxie Lawson.

He was a high school graduate of Gamaliel High School and served in the

U.S. Marine Corp. Sixth Fleet from October 12, 1958 until being honorably

discharged October 12, 1962. He rose to the rank of corporal in just 4

years and was one of 14 marines stationed abroad 4 Navy ships, some being

air craft carriers. His fleet usually consisted of 72 – 78 ships that were

on good will tours of the U.S. and part of Europe visiting 32 countries.

Shelby married Janice Leanne Proffitt January 5, 1963 in Springfield, TN.

He enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He was artistic and very

mechanically inclined. He also had a very keen sense of direction and was

a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, belonging to Graham Lodge 208 and of the

Baptist faith. Early in his life he enjoyed being with his family, shooting

skeet and fishing.

His survivors include his wife of 57 years, Janice (Proffitt) Lawson of

Fountain Run, daughters & sons-in-law, Connie & Todd Pruitt of

Kernersville, North Carolina & Celeste & Paul Shearer of Franklin, TN,

grandchildren, Caleb Pruitt & wife Leah of Greensboro, North Carolina &

Erin Pruitt of Charlotte, North Carolina & Presley Anne Shearer of

Franklin, TN, great-granddaughter, Hadley Pruitt of Charlotte, North

Carolina, sister, Shirley Pruitt of Douglasville, GA & 2 sisters-in-law,

Linda Gordon of Louisville, KY & Pat Proffitt of Gamaliel, KY & many

extended family & friends.

Funeral Services for Shelby Lawson will be conducted Tuesday afternoon,

January 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. from the Fountain Run Funeral Home. Brother

Ricky Huff will officiate and burial will follow in the Wood Cemetery.