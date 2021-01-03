Sunday 3rd January 2021
Kentucky man has given more than 21 gallons of blood, plasma

  • @ 8:47 am

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Pikeville man who has donated more than 21 gallons of blood and plasma over the years says he has no plans to stop now.

Gary Justice tells WYMT-TV that he donates every fourteen days with his next donation coming up on Saturday. Justice says he has been at it for 13 years. Seeing both parents die of cancer was part of his inspiration to help. He says, “Without the donors, without the blood supply, those folks can’t receive the treatment they need.”

WYMT-TV and the Kentucky Blood Center are hosting a blood drive on Jan. 4 in Hazard to help replenish Kentucky’s critically low blood supply.

