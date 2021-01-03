Kentucky GOP lawmakers ready to wield clout in 2021 session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — After months of watching mostly from the sidelines, Republican lawmakers in Kentucky are ready to put their own imprint on policymaking.

Republicans begin this year’s legislative session in an increasingly dominant position after expanding their House and Senate supermajorities in the 2020 election. They wield the power to override any gubernatorial veto. That means GOP lawmakers will be able shape legislation to their liking. That includes bills dealing with COVID-19 or policies for the post-pandemic world as vaccines increasingly roll out to more people. The General Assembly convenes its 30-day session Tuesday.

Passing another one-year state budget tops the agenda.