Carol Ann Rose

arol Ann Rose of Summersville, Kentucky, daughter of the late John Ralph Wellington Bean and Lilian Ellen McCubbin Bean of Summersville, was born on Sunday, April 5, 1953 in Barren County and departed this life on Friday, January 1, 2021. She was 67 years, 8 months and 27 days of age.

She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. She had served as the Green County Board of Education Secretary for over 31 years.

Besides her mother, she is survived by her husband of over 49 years, Jackie Dale Rose of Summersville who united her in marriage on July 3, 1971 at the Aetna Grove Baptist Church.

Other survivors include: a son and a daughter-in-law: Jared Dale and Stephanie Rose of Keller, Texas; a daughter and a son-in-law: Jamie DeEtte and Chad Wade of Mt. Washington; four grandchildren: Isabella Wade, Chloe Rose, Mylee Rose and Harper Rose; special aunt and uncle: Everett and Donna Jean McCubbin; special cousins: Patty Payne of Nashville, Paula Blakeman of Norfolk, Virginia and Donnie McCubbin of Elizabethtown; a host of other relatives and friends also survive.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Claude and Lura McCubbin.

—————————————————–

A walk-thru visitation will be held on Monday from 10 AM until 12:30 PM, Central time at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Due to Covid 19 restrictions please practice social distancing.

A private family funeral service will be held at 1 PM Central time Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Bro. Shannon McCubbins will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Fry Cemetery. Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg is in charge of the arrangements.

The family has requested that donations be made to Gideon Bibles or to the American Cancer Society Memorial Foundation Hope Lodge Nashville, TN., which can be made at the funeral home.

For online condolences log onto: www.cowherdandparrott.com or Facebook.