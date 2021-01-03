Amy Evangline Holley, 89, of Knob Lick passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Born September 10, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Antie and Ethel Mills Carver. Mrs. Holley was a homemaker, Co-owner and operator of Holley Farms and a member of the Jesus Name Tabernacle Church in Campbellsville.

Besides her parents Mrs. Holley was preceded in death by her husband Tom Holley, a daughter Carolyn Sue Holley, a grandson Briar Saunders and a son in law David Cummins.

She is survived by her children. Patricia Cummins, Jean Sandford and husband Dave, Sharon Holley and David Holley and wife Ellen all of Knob Lick. Five grandchildren. Holly (Mason) Williams, Tommy (Anna) Sanford, Kyle (Katie) Holley, Megan (Zack) Harper and Luke Saunders. Six great grandchildren. Levi and Haven Williams, Charlie and Brantley Sanford, Kennedy Holley and Liam Harper. A sister and brother, Jessie Gulley and James Carver both of Indianapolis.

A walk-through visitation for Amy Holley will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday at Butler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home with burial in the Houk Cemetery. Funeral services will be live streamed on Butler Funeral Homes Facebook page. All those wishing to attend the visitation or service in person will be required to wear a mask to protect all those in attendance.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mrs. Holley.