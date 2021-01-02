Wesley Scott Priddy age 43 of Bonnieville passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 30th at his home. He was a roofer and an employee of NSU at Sonora. Wesley was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.Wesley is survived by three sons Dylan Scott Priddy of Bonnieville, Jonathon Wyatt Priddy of Horse Cave and Matthew Wesley Priddy of Bonnieville. His parents William & Sharon Priddy of Bonnieville, one brother Shannon Priddy of Bonnieville and a nephew Dakota Priddy.

Funeral services for Wesley Scott Priddy will be 1pm Sunday, Jan. 3rd in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with limited seating, due to the state regulations. Burial in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-8pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.