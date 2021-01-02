T.J. Samson welcomes first baby of 2021 on Saturday

Kailey and Jake Turner, both of Burkesville, delivered a healthy baby girl on Saturday at T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow. The child’s name is Jessie Sloan Turner.

(T.J. Regional Health)

GLASGOW, Ky. – The start of a new year is an exciting time for new beginnings for every family, and it is particularly special for those who earn the distinction of “Baby New Year.”

The team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital are delighted to welcome the first baby of 2021, Jessie Sloan Turner. She was born at 6:25 a.m. on Jan. 2, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Malisha Baldwin. Jessie is the daughter of Kailey and Jake Turner of Burkesville.

The family was presented with a gift and balloons from the T.J. Gift Shop, and they will receive a case of diapers every month for a year from the hospital. They also received a $75 gift certificate provided by Edmonton State Bank

Jessie arrived four weeks ahead of her due date, and she is the firstborn child of Kailey and Jake, according to a news release from T.J. Regional Health.

“This is such a special and exciting event, and we are delighted to celebrate with this family,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health. “Jessie will always be able to say that she was the first baby of 2021 at T.J.!”

About 1,200 babies are born at T.J. Samson Community Hospital each year.