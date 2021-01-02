Ray R. Hurst, 93, Smiths Grove, died Friday, January 1, 2021, at

the Medical Center at Bowling Green. A Tennessee native, he was a son of

the late Jake Hurst and Dulcie Cox Hurst Harris. He was a retired

production line worker at the GM Corvette Plant. In addition to dearly

loving his family, Ray loved anything outdoors from gardening, to fishing,

to camping, to hunting.

Survivors include two daughters: Raye Lynn Galbreath and husband

Gene, and Ida Hurst all of Uhrichsville, Ohio; six grandchildren: Matthew

Hurst, Rhonda Reeves, Jason Brill, Branden Richardson, Jordi Burkey, and

Dawn Hurst; his companion of 26 years, Shirley Stephens; three

step-children: Vickie, Connie, and April; 21 great-grandchildren; many

great-great grandchildren; along with several step grandchildren and step

great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons:

Donald Ray Hurst and Thomas Wayne Hurst; one daughter, Phyllis Hurst; four

grandchildren: Jo Ann Alfieri, Tina Parker, Donna, and Tiffany Lance; three

brothers: Colonel LaPaz Hurst, Kermit Hurst, and Blaine Hurst; one sister,

Ann Krienbell.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher &

Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will

be after 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.