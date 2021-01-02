Ray R. Hurst, 93, Smiths Grove, died Friday, January 1, 2021, at
the Medical Center at Bowling Green. A Tennessee native, he was a son of
the late Jake Hurst and Dulcie Cox Hurst Harris. He was a retired
production line worker at the GM Corvette Plant. In addition to dearly
loving his family, Ray loved anything outdoors from gardening, to fishing,
to camping, to hunting.
Survivors include two daughters: Raye Lynn Galbreath and husband
Gene, and Ida Hurst all of Uhrichsville, Ohio; six grandchildren: Matthew
Hurst, Rhonda Reeves, Jason Brill, Branden Richardson, Jordi Burkey, and
Dawn Hurst; his companion of 26 years, Shirley Stephens; three
step-children: Vickie, Connie, and April; 21 great-grandchildren; many
great-great grandchildren; along with several step grandchildren and step
great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons:
Donald Ray Hurst and Thomas Wayne Hurst; one daughter, Phyllis Hurst; four
grandchildren: Jo Ann Alfieri, Tina Parker, Donna, and Tiffany Lance; three
brothers: Colonel LaPaz Hurst, Kermit Hurst, and Blaine Hurst; one sister,
Ann Krienbell.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher &
Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will
be after 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.