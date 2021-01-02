Paul Harvey Harper, 82, Edmonton, KY passed away Saturday, January 2, at his residence. Born November 13, 1938, in Edmonton, he was a son of the late Harvey Lee and Nora Jane (Jessie) Harper. He was the husband of Jill Acree Harper, who survives.

He was the owner of Harper Well Services and attended Belleview Church of Christ.

Survivors other than his wife include, one daughter Jan (Clay) Hunt, Monroe County; two sons, Joseph Todd Harper, Edmonton, and William Dale (Brandy) Harper, Glasgow; two step daughters, Susan Barton, Glasgow, and Anne (Gary) George, Edmonton; two step sons, Cam (Shelly) Saltsman, Edmonton and Peter (Rose) Saltsman, Sulphur Well; one sister, Betty (Larry) Cooksey, Bridgeport; one brother, Jessie (Debbie) Harper, Edmonton; seven grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 12 step grandchildren; one step great grandchild; and a special friend Charley Capshaw.

Preceding him in death besides his parents was one son, Jerry Paul Harper and sisters, Liz White and Norma Watson.

A memorial service will be held later.

McMurtrey Funeral Home is assisting the family.