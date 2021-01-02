Kentucky man rescues injured bald eagle during bird count

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man participating in an annual bird-watching hike has helped rescue an injured bald eagle.

The Courier Journal reports Eric Nally was hiking in the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest when he spotted the eagle in a creek. He alerted Bernheim staff who took the bird to Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky. The eagle was found to be suffering from lead poisoning and had internal damage to its abdomen. She is undergoing treatment.

Nally says it is still uncertain if the bird will survive but he is optimistic.