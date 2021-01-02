Joyce Nixon, age 81 of Tompkinsville died peacefully on December 31 at The Monroe County Medical Center. Joyce was born in 1939, a daughter of the late Owen Belle, and Olene Halcomb Holland.Joyce was a graduate of the Gamaliel High School, Class of 1956, she attended Western Kentucky University, earning her teaching certificate, and later taught at Gamaliel Elementary School. She married Paul Wendell Nixon in 1959. After they wed, the couple then built Tompkinsville Drug Company, where Joyce served as bookkeeper, also having worked for the Monroe County Water District for ten years. Joyce was a devout member of The Tompkinsville First Baptist Church, serving on many committees over her membership. Joyce was an avid Bridge player, and enjoyed bowling, traveling with her family, and spending time on Dale Hollow Lake throughout the years.Joyce is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Paul Wendell Nixon, two sons; Johnny Paul and his wife Jill of Bowling Green, Corey Nixon and his wife Wendy of Tompkinsville, one sister; Betty Jo Murphy of Gamaliel, two grandsons; Luke Nixon, and Fiancée Kelsey Johnson, and Spencer Nixon. One step-granddaughter, Makenna Rouse, one step-grandson, Landon Smith, and one step-great-grandchild, Luxley Smith.Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, from the Chapel of Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.Visitation will begin on Sunday, January 3, 2020, after 5:00 p.m., and continue on Monday morning from 8:00 a.m. until time for services at 1:00.