Saturday 2nd January 2021
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Jimmie Rhea Casada

  • @ 10:12 pm

Jimmie Rhea Casada, 80, of Scottsville died Saturday at his residence.  The Lafayette, TN native moved to Scottsville at age 7 and was a graduate of Allen County High, a former employee of Big 4 Feed, Woodmaster, Lindal Ranch, Oaks Used Cars and Trucks, cattle farmer, co-owner and operator of Express Parts, Inc. and a member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church.  He was a son of the late Bradie Lee Casada and Mary Louise Meador Casada.

 

He is survived by his wife:  Nancy Conner Casada,  1 grandson:  J. T. Casada;

1 step granddaughter:  Destini Wilson and husband, Cody;

1 step great granddaughter:  Liberty Grace Wilson;

A sister-in-law:  Faye Conner Willoughby and husband, Everette, Scottsville

2 nephews and 3 nieces.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home and burial in the Allen County Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be after 7:00 a.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home.  Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2021 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC