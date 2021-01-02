Jimmie Rhea Casada, 80, of Scottsville died Saturday at his residence. The Lafayette, TN native moved to Scottsville at age 7 and was a graduate of Allen County High, a former employee of Big 4 Feed, Woodmaster, Lindal Ranch, Oaks Used Cars and Trucks, cattle farmer, co-owner and operator of Express Parts, Inc. and a member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Bradie Lee Casada and Mary Louise Meador Casada.

He is survived by his wife: Nancy Conner Casada, 1 grandson: J. T. Casada;

1 step granddaughter: Destini Wilson and husband, Cody;

1 step great granddaughter: Liberty Grace Wilson;

A sister-in-law: Faye Conner Willoughby and husband, Everette, Scottsville

2 nephews and 3 nieces.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home and burial in the Allen County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 7:00 a.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation.