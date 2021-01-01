Kentucky governor backs giving larger stimulus checks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has made a pointed plea for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks. Gov. Andy Beshear says the larger direct payments would pump an extra $5 billion into the state’s virus-damaged economy.

The Democrat on Tuesday sided with those wanting to go bigger as U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell weighs whether to take up legislation to more than triple the $600 checks for most Americans. The House has approved President Donald Trump’s push for the larger checks. Beshear says the $600 checks would funnel nearly $2.3 billion to Kentuckians.

He says boosting the payments to $2,000 would add about $5 billion more to the state’s economy.