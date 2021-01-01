Janice Carol McDonald, 66, of Fountain Run, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born on May 15, 1954 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Willie Dee Houchens and Virginia Royce Glass, who survives. Janice worked for many pharmaceutical companies and was a member of Caney Fork Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Ms. McDonald loved to cook, travel, and spend time with her family, especially her grandbabies. She had the warmest smile and loved to see everyone smiling around her.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband, Billy McDonald; one daughter, Tinisha Napier (Jeremy) of Austin, Kentucky; one son, Daniel Bragg of Austin Kentucky; one stepson, Shawn McDonald (Rachel) of Etoile, Kentucky; three grandbabies, Autumn Turner (Bo), Dylan Bragg, Sierra Napier; four step grandbabies, Devon McDonald, Christina McDonald, Haley McDonald, Destiny McDonald; two great-grandbabies, Ellie Brooke Turner and Emmie Turner; one brother, Mike Houchens (Sandy) of Austin, Kentucky; one sister, Ruth Ann Howell (Richard) of Glasgow, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Ms. McDonald will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 5th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Pleasant Home Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday morning from 8:00 AM until time for the service at the funeral home. A. F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Ms. McDonald. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.