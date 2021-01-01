Mable Frances Toms Stice, age 91 of Bowling Green, departed this life on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. The Barren County native was born on September 2, 1929 to the late M.C. and Annie B. Coffey Toms. She was married to Paul Edward Stice, who preceded her in death.

Mable attended WKU and worked at Bowling Green Independent Schools as a substitute teacher and aide. She also owned and operated Knotty Krafts in Park City and Wondering Woods. She was a homemaker and a member of Broadway United Methodist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– two children, Debra Jones (Charlie) of Vine Grove and Rodney Stice (Carmen) of Lexington; five grandchildren, Kegan Flum (Mark), Jason Stice (Yvonne), Allison Allgood (Chris), Austin Jones (Tiffany), Paul Stice; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Anne Poynter; a sister-in-law, Patsy Toms; numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by five siblings, Katie Toms, Lendon Toms, Jessie Toms, Betty Nealy and Hurshel Toms.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane #401, Louisville, KY 40205.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.