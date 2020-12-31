Thursday 31st December 2020
Tammy Rebecca Cross

Tammy Rebecca Cross, 60, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at her residence.  The French Camp, CA native was a homemaker and mother and daughter of the late Pete Cross and Leta Mae Marlow Walker.

She is survived by 1 son:  Johnny Ray Phillips, Sr. and wife, Odessa Rose Pearson, Sonora, CA; 4 brothers:  Roger Beckham, Emmitt, ID; Jerry Beckham, Anchorage, AK; Howard Beckham, Jr. and Daniel Cross, both of Stockton, CA;

3 sisters:  Irene Carranco, Catherine Sullivan and husband, Harold and Judy Beckham, all of Scottsville, KY; 3 grandchildren:  Vivian Rose Phillips, Johnny Ray Phillips, Jr. and Olivia Mae Phillips and

Several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 2 sons:  Jesse Roy Phillips and Lloyd Phillips; 1 brother:  Johnny Roy Beckham; 1 sister:  Nona Pilgrim and husband, Harvey; 1 uncle:  Paul Carranco.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.  Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

