Carolyn Joyce Morgan, 78, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at NHC Healthcare. She was born on December 4, 1942 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Paul and Ruby Proffitt Goodman. Carolyn was a lunchroom manager for the Barren County School System and was a beautician for over 25 years. Ms. Morgan was a devoted lifetime member of Browders Chapel Baptist. Survivors include one son, Tim Morgan (Nancy) of Glasgow, Kentucky; one grandchild, Mason Morgan; one brother, Ronnie Goodman; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert C. Morgan; two sons, Christopher Todd Morgan and Paul Edward Morgan; two brothers, Charles Goodman and Donald Goodman; and one sister, Geraldine Robinson. The funeral service for Ms. Morgan will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 6th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and from 8:00 AM Wednesday morning until time for the service at the funeral home. A. F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Ms. Morgan. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com<http://www.crowfuneralhome.com>.