Robbie Stinson, 64, of Adolphus, KY passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Oak Ridge, TN native was a former CNA for Cal Turner Specialty Care and Rehab and Westmoreland Care & Rehab. She was a daughter of the late Robert David Dotson and Nola Ozelma Layne Dotson Turner and wife of the late Jimmy Stinson.

She is survived by 1 son: Billy Patterson and wife, Tonya, Glasgow, KY;

1 daughter: Renay Patterson, Scottsville, KY;

1 sister: Teresa Duke and husband, Tony,

11 grandchildren: Devan Willis (Greg); Loran Slaten; Baylee Johnson (Bricen); Spencer Patterson (Ameriah); Lexi Johnson; Kyle Scott (Summer); Kaitlyn Gillock (Spencer); Makenzie Patterson (John); Blake Patterson, Kagen Patterson and James Burns;

9 great grandchildren: IV Willis, SJ Patterson, Myla Patterson, Jase Scott, Noah Scott, Kenneth Scott, Kyler Eaton, Maddix Slaughter and Ryland Gillock.

She was preceded in death by 2 daughters: Penny Patterson and Jennifer Burns; 1 great grandson: Asher Willis; step father: Louie Ray Turner.

Graveside service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday at Crescent Hill Cemetery with Bro. Tony Atwood officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. to 12:Noon at Goad Funeral Home. A drive-thru visitation will be 12:Noon to 12:30 Saturday at Goad Funeral Home and we request that you STAY in your vehicle. In lieu of flowers, expresssions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.