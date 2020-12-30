Glasgow Police to begin traffic checkpoints Wednesday

Major Terry Flatt, the public information officer for Glasgow Police, released a statement recently informing the community regarding upcoming traffic checkpoints in Glasgow.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police will begin traffic safety checkpoints today and continue them through Jan. 10.

The checkpoints will be placed in various locations throughout the city limits. Officers will be enforcing laws related to operating vehicles while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations.

Checkpoints will be placed in several locations including Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. Other locations may be used too, the police department said.

“Traffic Safety Checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and well being of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community,” a news release from GPD said. “Checkpoints are utilized throughout the Commonwealth to help promote highway safety.”