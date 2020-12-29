Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Dec. 21, 2020

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following property transfers occurred in Barren County from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2020. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family.

Dec. 19, 2020:

Darrell M. Cassady and Marcia A. Cassady to Joshua S. Cook and Mitzy Sue P. Cook, .75 acres (Lot 21), Bow Trail, $19,900.

Dec. 21, 2020:

Charles E. Turner to Andrew J. Troyer and Mary Troyer, 36.572 acres (Tract 4), Potato Cave Road, $109,716.

W.R.J. Properties LLC to Jayson W. Brown and Melissa D. Brown, 2 Parcels, Dripping Springs Road.

Blevins and Blevins LLC to Lynn M. Barr, .478 acres (Lot 1), New Salem Road, $153,000.

Sharonda Fawcett, Sharonda Groce and Chad Fawcett to William Canter, .492 acres (Lot 55), Trappers Trail, $154,900.

James E. Schory and Patricia H. Schory to Ata LLLP, 1.33 acres, 31-E and Rogers Road

Alan Alexander and Mary Ann Alexander to Brandon L. Dickey and Julia K. Dickey, 14.853 acres, Jim Jolly Road, $435,000.

Larry Gibbons to Central Residetial Management LLC, 2 Tracts, Lexington Drive, $75,000.

Vicka S. Bragg, Vicka Whitley, Lyndell E. Bragg, Woodford L. Gardner (Trustee) to Vicka S. Bragg, Lyndell L. Bragg, Vicka Whitley and Woodford L. Gardner (Trustee), 2 Parcels, George Wells Road.

Rad-It LLC, Freddie Joe Wilkerson and Joyneta B. Wilkerson to Donovan S. Shockley and Carrie L. Shockley, 2 Properties, Barren County, $225,000.

Susan K. Crews and Susan C. Crews to Whitney A. Stratton and James F. Stratton, Lot 11 (Section G), Meadowlawn Court.

Lewis Deweese Living Trust to Terry Lee Wilkerson and Tammy Leigh Wilkerson, Mulitple Lots, Cardinal Bay Subdivision, $28,500.

Dorothy Thum, Terry Ellen Thum Sullivan, Russell W. Sullivan, Melissa Lu Thum Chapman and Charles R. Chapman to Paul F. Furlong and Tammi L. Furlong, 2 Tracts, Old Davidson Road, $125,000.

Barry M. Edwards to Brock A. Edwards, 4.22 acres, Littrell Road, $1,200.

Dec. 22, 2020:

Susan Diane L. Scott and Susan D. Scott to Scotty D. Scott, 3 Parcels, Park City-Bon Ayr Road.

William J. Ray and Mary M. Ray to Robert S. Morrision and Deborah Morrison, .862 acres, Brookdale Drive, $265,000.

Phillip T. Brandon to Luke Bennett, .625 acres, Runaway Drive, $11,500.

Loretta V. Day to Corey E. Buford and Heather D. Buford, Lot 48, Rolling Fields No. 2, $174,000.

June P. Rice to Lisa A. Barlow and David Barlow, .68 acres, Green Valley Road, $185,500.

Billy Joe Smith and Jennifer S. Smith to Brennan M. Morgan, .679 acres, Beaver Creek Boat Ramp Road, $170,000.

Judy S. Risley, Betty S. Jackson, Steven R. Jackson, Vickie J. Hunt and William D. Hunt to Jack D. Stone and Julie Stone, Multiple Lots, Hunley Court Subdivision, $73,000.

Scotty G. Hutcheson and Sarah J. Hutcheson to Sunly Kuong and Chhivlin Kuong, Lot, Carriage Lane, $266,000.

Harold Nuckols and Gylinda Nuckols to Jacob Brown and Amanda Brown, .905 acres, Stovall Road, $25,0000.

Dec. 23, 2020:

Richard D. Walker to Bethel Hayes, 2 Parcels, Highway 613.

Charles J. Hobbs and Tanya R. Hobbs to Stacy L. Short, .414 acres, Windsor Avenue, $182,000.

Brandon J. Kirgan to Barry Houchens, Tract with exceptions, Ellis Bend Road, $130,000.

Angela Ryan, Angela Foster and Jared C. Ryan to Tommy J. Parke, Tommy J. Parke (Trustee), Margaret Cox, Lot, Haywood-Finney Road.

Charles Armstrong to Billy Beckham and Darla Beckham, 2 Lots, Steeplechase Estates, $22,000.

Geneva Stocker to MHC Diamond Caverns LLC, Unit Week 20 Unit PC-7, Players Club Building, $75,000.

Jean Tucker to MHC Diamond Caverns LLC, Unit Week 12 Unit T-4, Trevino Building.

Christine J. Russell to Larry A. Starr, 2 Tracts, Burkesville Road.

Kenneth S. Gray, Sammy Gray and Pamela Gray to Jeremy Vibbert and Casey Vibbert, 2.546 acres, Rick Road, $11,966.20.