Tracy Dee Gentry Willoughby, 51, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.

She was born April 26, 1969, in Scottsville, KY to the late Jimmy Gentry and Janice King Gentry. She married Steve Willoughby on July 27, 1984 in Gallatin, TN. She was a homemaker that loved spending time with family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Tosha Lich and husband Henry of Adolphus, KY, and Tally Payne and husband Cody of Scottsville, KY;

Three brothers; Timmy Gentry and wife Bridget of Bowling Green, KY, Troy Gentry and wife Glenda of Scottsville, KY, and Trever Gentry and wife Shelly of Scottsville, KY;

Two sisters; Tammy Nealy and husband Bill of Franklin, KY and Tara Burton of Scottsville, KY;

Two grandchildren; Kannon and Kompten Payne of Scottsville, KY also survive. A grandchild (Baby Lich) is due July 2021.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a grandchild Kylin Payne.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 from 3:00-8:00PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested for funeral expenses and can be made at the funeral home.

In accordance with the Governor’s Mandate, social distancing and face coverings are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available at this time.