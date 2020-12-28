James Perry “J.P” Martin Jr., age 39, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd, in New Albany, Indiana. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and guns, as well as hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, J.V. Martin; maternal grandparents, Bill and Mae Woodward; one aunt, Germaine Owens; one uncle, Timmy Woodward.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Martin, of New Albany, Indiana; his father and step-mother, James Perry “Wool” Martin and Shannon Martin, of Horse Cave; his mother and step-father, Billie Mae Clark and Richard Clark, of Sellersburg, Indiana; one brother, J.W. Martin, of Horse Cave; one sister, Elizabeth Sypole (Jon), of California; one paternal grandmother, Norma Jean Martin; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at Winn Funeral Home on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday.

