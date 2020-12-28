James Earl Brown, 62, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born January 27, 1958 in Louisville, KY the son, of the late Neil and Doris Brown Curry. Mr. Brown was a self-employed carpenter and an avid fisherman.

Survivors include three sons, Chris Shelton of Glasgow, William Clark (Christy Kessinger) of Sellersburg, IN and Joseph Nick Brown (Sarah) of Louisville, KY; ten grandchildren, Ty, Tayleigh, Tanner, Maggie, Easton, Heartly, Allie and Ella Kessinger, Bentley Brown and Buda; two sisters, Beverly Ann Haynes of Glasgow and Tammy Hatfield (Greg) of Louisville; two brothers, Wayne Curry (Laura) and Todd Curry (Robin) both of Louisville; two uncles, two aunts, and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen by the family which was Mr. Brown’s wishes, with no visitation or services. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family.

A F. Crow & Son Funeral Home