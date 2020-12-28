Hubert Daine Harrison, 74, Fountain Run, died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the University of Louisville Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Hubert Wendell Harrison and Tommie Thomas Harrison Day. He was a United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnam Era and a master carpenter.

Survivors include his wife Martha Powell Harrison; six children: Lisa Nickerson, Shannon Harrison, Dana Harrison, Suzanne Holthouser, Michelle Edwards, and James Harrison; one step-daughter, Davie Reneau; two brothers: John Harrison and Marshall Harrison; two sisters: Patricia Scott and Faye Harrison; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Marla Stewart.

Graveside services will be held 12 noon Tuesday at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery under the direction of the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be sent to BRAWA.