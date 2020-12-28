Gregory Jahugh Devore, age 72, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, TN. He retired from the US Coast Guard. He served in the Coast Guard during the Vietnam Conflict and the Gulf War.

He was the son of the late Eugene Devore and the late Lavene Srygler Devore and husband of the late Linda Lou Carroll Devore. He is also preceded in death by a daughter Angie Devore.

He is also survived by one daughter, Carrie Lynne Ferguson (Matt), Hardyville, KY; one brother, Michael Devore, Bonnieville, KY; one grandchild, Kelsey Davis (Timothy); two great-grandchildren, Gannon Davis, Creeden Davis.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. David Middleton officiating.

Interment will be at Munfordville Separate Baptist Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

The funeral celebration for Gregory Devore will be live streamed on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm. To view the service, family and friends may visit https://www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY-Our-Family-Caring-For-Your-Family

