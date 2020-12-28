Catherine Ann Butterworth Shambarger, 74, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at The Medical Center of Scottsville in Scottsville, KY.

She was born September 19, 1946, in Pascagoula, MS to the late Jake Butterworth and Katherine Lott Butterworth. She worked as a sales associate for many years and retired from Rite-Aide. She was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 306 in Long Beach, MS. She was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gulfport, MS.

She is survived by one daughter, Karen Nilsson of Scottsville, KY;

Two grandsons; James Austin Sumrall and fiancé Savannah Devaul of Cookevlle, TN and Michael Sumrall of Niceville, FL;

One great-grandchild is expected in May.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Butterworth and two sisters, Louise Butterworth and Peggy Seymour.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1:00PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with cremation to follow.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 10:00AM-1:00PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested for funeral expenses and can be made at the funeral home.

In accordance with the Governor’s Mandate, social distancing and face coverings are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available at this time.