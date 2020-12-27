Willie E. Wright, 70 of Smiths Grove died Thursday, December 24 at the Medical Center.

The Barren County native was a son of the late Gus and Wilkie Neal Wright and is preceded in death by a brother, Roy Wright and a sister, Virginia Bennett. He was a truck driver and contractor.

His survivors are his wife, April Davis Wright; his son, Willie Wright, Jr. (Jessica) and his daughter, Kalin Wright Guntle (Steven); four grandchildren, Hunter and Owen Wright and Aniston and Aurora Guntle; three brothers Johnny, Danny and Lewis Wright; three sisters, Eva Nelson, Iva Wright and Ada Carver; several nieces and nephews and his beloved pet Gizzie.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home for funeral expense.