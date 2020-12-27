Sunday 27th December 2020
Wanda Jean (Bryant)  Crawford

  @ 7:50 am

Wanda Jean (Bryant)  Crawford, 70, of  Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 23rd, at her home.
Wanda was born in Tompkinsville, KY,  on March 9, 1950, a daughter of the late Thelma (Vibbert) and Dewey  Bryant.
On October 23, 1965, she married Joe Crawford, who survives, of Tompkinsville, KY.
Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Peggy and Randy Evans, of Tompkinsville, KY and Tina and Terry Capshaw; five grandchildren, Jerika Capshaw Gentry, Kirstyn Capshaw, Kaitlyn Capshaw Watson, Sheyene Evans and Hunter Evans; and three great grandchildren, Oliver Watson, Olivia Watson, Wyatt Gentry.
Other than her parents she is preceded in death by a infant daughter, Regina K. Crawford.
Private services and burial were held at Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
