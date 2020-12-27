Wanda Jean (Bryant) Crawford, 70, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 23rd, at her home.

Wanda was born in Tompkinsville, KY, on March 9, 1950, a daughter of the late Thelma (Vibbert) and Dewey Bryant.

On October 23, 1965, she married Joe Crawford, who survives, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Peggy and Randy Evans, of Tompkinsville, KY and Tina and Terry Capshaw; five grandchildren, Jerika Capshaw Gentry, Kirstyn Capshaw, Kaitlyn Capshaw Watson, Sheyene Evans and Hunter Evans; and three great grandchildren, Oliver Watson, Olivia Watson, Wyatt Gentry.

Other than her parents she is preceded in death by a infant daughter, Regina K. Crawford.

Private services and burial were held at Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.