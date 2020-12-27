Vikki Calvert Carver, 67, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of Dollar General and Sumitomo and member of Old Liberty General Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late John Isaac “Johnnie” Calvert and Selma Frances Madden Calvert.

She is survived by 1 son: Steven Ray Carver and wife, Amanda, Scottsville, KY; 2 sisters: Faye Hensley and Helen Johnson, both of Scottsville, KY; 4 grandchildren: Austin Carver (Jonna), Andrea Wesley (Zac), Taylor Layton and Katelyn Carver; 3 great grandchildren: Avalynn Carver, Cambree Wesley and Jagger Carver and Several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Jessie Clay Calvert and John Lee Calvert and 2 sisters: Polly Ray and Linda Carver.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Calvert officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday and after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.