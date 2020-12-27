Ruby Lavonne Richards, age 87 of Brownsville, departed this life on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at her residence. The Metcalfe County native was born on March 14, 1933 to the late Garnett Vernon and Gladys Bernice Trowbridge. She was married to her best friend, Bennie Earl Richards, who preceded her in death.

Lavonne was a former employee of Holley Carburetor, and most recently worked as a cashier at Family Dollar. She was a loyal friend, and thoroughly enjoyed visiting at the Hill Top Restaurant and Brownsville Karaoke. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. Lavonne was a member of Fairview United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– two sons, Brad Richards (Julie) of Rockfield and Chris Richards (Chrise) of Bee Spring; one daughter, Pam Renfro of Brownsville; seven grandchildren, Aimee Carey (Brian), Rhiannon Carver, Brandie Lindsey (David), Nikki Culbreath (Kyle), Aaron Renfro (Missy), Blake Renfro and Hannah Davenport (Chris); eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bob Trowbridge, Murel Trowbridge (Linda) and Larry Trowbridge (Debbie) and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Earl Richards; one grandson, Chase Richards; one sister, Darlene Brading and one brother, Paul Wayne Trowbridge.

Interment will be in Hawkins Cemetery.

VISITATION

1 – 7 PM, Monday, December 28, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

THE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE