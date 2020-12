Several Volunteer Fire Departments were called out yesterday morning to reports of a house fire on Colesbend Road. The South Barren, Park City, and Haywood Volunteer Fire Departments. Barren-Metcalfe EMS also responded.

This morning around 3:50 there was an accident report on Burkesville Road . The Barren County Sheriff’s office investigated and was assisted by the Temple Hill and Summer Shade Volunteer Fire Departments. Barren-Metcalfe EMS responded.