Mabel Coop Sells, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville having attained the age of 89 years, 6 months, and 12 days. She was born in Burkesville (Cumberland County), Kentucky on Saturday, June 13, 1931, the daughter of Arvin Otis & Dora (Melton) Coop. She was a Christian, member of The Burkesville Church of Christ, a homemaker, and a seamstress for Bob Evans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ruel Cordell Sells, siblings, James Coop, Alma Dyer, Pauline Price & Ralph Coop.

She is survived by her children, Doug (& Carol Ann) Sells, Deborah (& Thomas) Baker, both of Burkesville, three grandchildren, Amie (& Joel) Eubank, Justin (& Amber) Davis, and Colton Baker, two great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Bennett, and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral will be conducted on Monday, December 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. David Eldridge officiating. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Norris-New Funeral Home until the funeral hour on Monday. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to The Burkesville Cemetery in her memory.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is in charge of all the arrangements.