Local baker to appear on Kids Baking Championship Monday

Haylin’s Hero Shot, as seen on Kids Baking Championship, Season 9.

(Courtesy of Food Network)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Do you know the baker? Well, she’s closer than you think.

Haylin Adams, 11, of Glasgow, traveled to California earlier this year to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. She was a contestant on the Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship, which is scheduled to air Monday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.

Adams said she took to baking at an early age, and she’s perfected those skills even in her continued youth.

“I like, what my family would call it, messing in the kitchen,” Adams said. “I don’t really see it as messing, but they do. I like to make new creations and different deserts in the kitchen.”

Adams said she mainly bakes for her family and friends, but her skills were put to the test before two celebrity judges – Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman.

“But once I got on the show, I had to come up with all the ideas and baking time limits and things, it was kind of a lot of stress,” Adams said.

The work began quite sometime before she traveled to be a part of the filming. Adams said she watched past episodes of the show and made lists of what the other contestants were doing.

Adams said her favorite part of the experience was meeting new friends. Eleven other children from across the United States participated in the show’s filming.

“All of the 11 other bakers on the show, I became so close of friends with them, and I still talk to them now,” Adams. “And I think that we’ll be best friends for the rest of our lives or a pretty long while.”

Adams’ mother, Amanda, said the community support has been evidenced through frequent questions and congratulations when the family is in public.

“The support she’s gotten from the community has been amazing. We can’t go anywhere right now where someone isn’t asking about the show or about her baking and talking about how good things are and how proud they are of her,” Amanda said. “That support from the community has been really, really awesome.”

As for Haylin’s father, she said he’s excited but has his reservations.

“My dad, he’s like a little nervous I guess,” Adams said. “I guess of everyone seeing me on there, but I told him it’s fine.”

The 10-episode season will end, and one participant will take home $25,000 and a spot in Food Network Magazine, according to a news release from the organization.

Adams has an Instagram page, which is found at @haylins_sweet_spot.

The show’s premiere is set for 8 p.m. CST on Food Network on Dec. 28.