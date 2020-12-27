On 12/20/2020, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Cavalry Drive in attempt to serve a warrant.

Officer Jenkins made contact with India Hooks and located Methamphetamine, glass pipe, pills and Drug Paraphernalia in her possession.

India W. Hooks of Bowling Green Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Control Substance1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Robert Jenkins, assisted by Officer John Warnock and Sgt. Nick Houchens.