Dorothy Mae Hatcher Cash Thum of Glasgow, passed away Saturday December 26, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Robert Franklin and Annie Elizabeth Jones Hatcher. Dorothy was saved on the alter at Old Dover Baptist Church one October night in 1943. She joined the church after the revival and remained a member of the church.

She is survived by two daughters: Wanda Greene (Jimmie) and Shelia Whitley (Ricky), stepson: Robert Thum (Cheryl), stepdaughters: Terri Sullivan (Russell), Melissa Chapman and one daughter-in-law, Louise Cash Stafford. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Melissa Riherd (Dan), Tammy Frazier (Glen), Tim Cash, Krista Morris, Brandie McGuire (Travis), three step-grandchildren: Andy Thum (Julie), Dylan Chapman, Breowna Chapman one grand-daughter-in law, Morganne Whitley Mutter (Josh), 11 great-grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, three sisters-in law: Helen Hatcher and Joyce Shives of Glasgow and Barbara Page of Illinois.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands: Edward Douglas Cubby Cash and Robert (Dutch) Thum, one son: James Franklin Cash, one grandson: Daniel Dewayne Whitley, one brother: Clyde Hatcher, one sister: Katherine Harlow, one step-grandson: Ron Thum.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 29 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home until time for services.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.